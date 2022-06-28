STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Imposter tries to scam cops using DGP’s photo in Telangana

Several IPS officers in Telangana including a couple of Additional DG rank officers received messages on WhatsApp from an unknown number asking for 1.50 lakh.

Published: 28th June 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cyber crime wing of Hyderabad City Police registered a case against an unknown imposter who, using the picture of Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy, sent messages to police officials, asking them for money for a medical emergency. 

Dr Gajarao Bhupal, Joint Commissioner Hyderabad CCS, said a suo-moto case was registered and efforts are on to trace the imposter. On Monday morning, several IPS officers in Telangana including a couple of Additional DG rank officers received messages on WhatsApp from an unknown number, which had Mahender Reddy’s photo as the display picture. They were shocked as the sender asked `1.50 lakh from the officers, citing a medical emergency.

Soon the information of these messages reached the DGP office and after verifying the details, the DGP’s office alerted the cyber crime wing, who registered a case. It may be noted that in the past, similar messages were sent from numbers with DPs of Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, MAUD, and also collectors of Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumrambheem Asifabad districts.  

Police appealed to people to not fall in trap of such messages. “ People should understand that no officer will demand money like this and report any such messages to the police immediately,” Bhupal said.

