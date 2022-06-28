STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jubilee Hills gang rape: Victim identifies 6 accused

The accused, who along with the victim partied at Amnesia Pub in Jubilee Hills. Later, under the pretext of dropping her back at the pub, they took her in an Innova car and raped her one after other.

Published: 28th June 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Test Identification Parade (TIP) of the six accused in the gang rape case of Jubilee Hills, was conducted. During the TIP, the victim, 17,  identified the accused persons as those involved in the offence, sources confirmed. 

Their bail pleas have already been dismissed. City police investigating the case had earlier filed a petition before the court and the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) seeking the TIP of all accused, including five minors.
Accordingly, the TIP of Saduddin Malik, one of the accused, was held in Chanchalguda Central Prison and that of the five minors, was conducted at a juvenile home in Saidabad.

The accused, who along with the victim partied at Amnesia Pub in Jubilee Hills, later drove her to Concu bakery in Banjara Hills. Later, under the pretext of dropping her back at the pub, they took her in an Innova car and raped her one after the other. 

Initially, a molestation case was registered against the accused and after recording the victim’s statement, gang rape charges were added in the case. 

