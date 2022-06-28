STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One dies after Mercedes rams footpath in Hyderabad

A 20-year-old youth died and his friend sustained severe injuries when the Mercedes they were travelling in crashed into the footpath near CCMB at Tarnaka in the city on Monday.

Published: 28th June 2022

Accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old youth died and his friend sustained severe injuries when the Mercedes they were travelling in crashed into the footpath near CCMB at Tarnaka in the city on Monday.  The cops said the accident occurred due to rash driving and speeding. 

The police identified the victim as Sohan, a resident of Habsiguda. His friend G Nitish Reddy is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said. “They were not drunk at the time of the accident.

They were returning home after  having food at Madhapur,” said L Ramesh Naik, Inspector of OU PS.
Sohan, who was behind the wheel, lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle swerved left and crashed into the footpath and then to a signage pole in the early morning hours, the police said. 

