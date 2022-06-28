STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman loses baby as doctors leave for function in Hyderabad

It was later found that all the doctors and the staff were at a party organised to celebrate the ‘bride-to-be’ function of the hospital owner’s grand-daughter on the top floor of the hospital building

Baby, Infant

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, the staff of a private hospital at Chaderghat in the city, left a woman in labour and went to celebrate the ‘bride to be’ function of one of the family members of the hospital owner, resulting in the death of the baby in the woman’s womb. A case was registered against the hospital and is under investigation, said P Sateesh, Inspector of Chaderghat.

Police said Syed Arif, a contractor from Golnaka area was getting his wife Suraiaya Fatima, 24, treated at Imtiyaz Hospital at Malakpet, for pregnancy. She was nearing delivery. On Friday, as she felt unwell, Arif took her to her parents’ place and from there, they brought her to Imtiyaz Hospital for treatment. As Fatima’s BP was abnormal, she was treated and sent home. On Saturday again, when she complained of uneasiness and severe back pain, she was taken to the same hospital and admitted there on the advice of her doctor. She felt normal by Sunday.

As she recovered, doctors took her in for delivery and she was on medication for the same. Later during the night, she developed labour pains and her family members went to inform the hospital staff, but none of them including doctors were present on the hospital premises. 

It was later found that all the doctors and the staff were at a party organised to celebrate the ‘bride-to-be’ function of the hospital owner’s grand-daughter on the top floor of the hospital building. As they did not attend to the patient on time, the baby died in the womb, alleges Fatima’s family.

However, sources from the hospital while denying the allegations, said that the patient was attended to on time and proper treatment was given as per protocol. But as the baby died, clots were formed in the patient’s body and her condition started deteriorating. This was when her family members got agitated and manhandled the hospital staff. After much persuasion in presence of police, the family agreed to a surgery. 
Fatima was operated upon, and clots and the foetus were removed. Post-operative care is being given to the patient as per the protocol and she is recovering now, the sources said.

Hospital denies allegations  
Sources from the hospital said that the patient was attended to on time and proper treatment was given. Fatima was operated upon, and clots and the foetus were removed. Post-operative care is being given to the patient as per the protocol, the sources said
 

