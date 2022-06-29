Afternoon downpour leaves Hyderabad roads inundated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad and the outskirts on Tuesday afternoon, leaving many low-lying areas waterlogged and roads inundated affecting free flow of traffic.Heavy rains were witnessed in Tarnaka, Nacharam, Secunderabad, Somajiguda, Musheerabad, Begumpet, Panjagutta, Banjara Hills, Mehdipatnam, Kondapur, Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Khairatabad, Basheerbagh, Marredpally, Hafeezpet, Alwal, Nagaram, Gachibowli, Balanagar, Mallapur, Chintal, Kompally, Suchitra, Serilingampally and Malkajgiri.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), highest rainfall of 51.8 mm was recorded in Malkajgiri, followed by Alwal (50.5 mm), Kapra (43 mm), Trimulgherry (38.8 mm), Uppal (34.8 mm), Kushaiguda (34 mm), Balramnagar-Malkajgiri (34 mm) and Anandbagh (32.4 mm).Besides Hyderabad, heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, also lashed isolated places in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Kumarambheem and Sangareddy districts.

More rains in store

The weather office, meanwhile, forecast more heavy rains across Telangana during the next three days.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad is likely to experience cloudy weather accompanied by thundershowers in a few places for the next 48 hours.Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 32 °C to 33 °C while the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 22 °C to 24 °C. All parts of the State will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next four days.

Isolated parts of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mulugu and Suryapet districts may receive heavy rainfall.

Malkajgiri receives most rainfall in Hyd

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), highest rainfall of 51.8 mm was recorded in Malkajgiri, followed by Alwal (50.5 mm), Kapra (43 mm), Trimulgherry (38.8 mm), Uppal (34.8 mm), Kushaiguda (34 mm), Balramnagar-Malkajgiri (34 mm) and Anandbagh (32.4 mm)