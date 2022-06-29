STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Code your mind through the 'Art of Affirmation'

Sister Shivani, who made her audience rethink their thoughts, stressed that if people start practising affirmations daily, leading a positive and happy life isn’t a distant dream.

Published: 29th June 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the day and age of running continuously for around-the-clock jobs and balancing work, family, passions and more, most of us are drained out and tend to give it all up. Well, creating positive thoughts in your mind and affirming them daily could change the way you start thinking and presenting yourself, believes and propagates Shivani Verma, better known as Sister Shivani. She enlightened many through the Art of Affirmation session organised by FICCI, Hyderabad.

Sister Shivani, who made her audience rethink their thoughts, stressed that if people start practising affirmations daily, leading a positive and happy life isn’t a distant dream. Explaining how thoughts are born, she said, “Knowing if we create thoughts or they just come to us changes the way we look at things. I would say that we create thoughts and start working towards them. So thinking positive thoughts would lead to a positive and better life,” she smiled.

She called this habit of creating positive thoughts ‘affirmation’. “You need to repeat the positive thoughts in your mind and manifest them. For example, the popular phrase “All is well” is an affirmation,” she said but was quick to add caution, “Remember that everything that you buy gives you comfort but not happiness. The latter is not something that you can buy but something that you make yourself to be. Just tell yourself that you’re happy always and this becomes an affirmation that you could meditate on.”

Talking about not receiving pain in return for the love we give, she said that it all depends on you choosing to hurt yourself or letting go of things. “When you start to think right, things will turn out to be nice. Delete negative thoughts about people and do not hold on to them. Forgive and forget — all these depend on the instructions that you give your mind. Your quality of life depends on how you think.”

She said that people do not need advice, but power, to implement any advice given. “We have the power to heal people, understand that people are emotionally unwell, so try and become powerful within so that negativity can stop.” She concluded the session by giving out affirmations to follow. Some of them include: “I am a powerful being, I am calm and stable always, I am fearless, I am happy always, I am a giver, and people accept me as I am.” She asked people to repeat these twice a day — once when they wake up in the morning and once before they go to bed, until they ‘code their mind.’

