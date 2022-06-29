Don’t be hasty, Sabitha Reddy appeals to students who underperformed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy appealed to students who have underperformed in the Intermediate examinations against taking hasty decisions as the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will conduct advanced supplementary exams, which would give them another chance to succeed She asked the parents to provide moral support to their wards.

Four students in the State died by suicide since the BIE released the Intermediate results of the academic year 2021-2022 on Tuesday.Expressing concern over the issue, the Minister said that the supplementary examinations are being conducted to ensure that students do not suffer any academic loss. She also appealed to teachers and lecturers in the college to instill self-confidence among students.