STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Don’t be hasty, Sabitha Reddy appeals to students who underperformed

Expressing concern over the issue, the Minister said that the supplementary examinations are being conducted to ensure that students do not suffer any academic loss.

Published: 29th June 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Education, Government of Telangana P Sabitha Indra Reddy released the Intermediate Public Exams Results - 2022 in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Minister for Education, Government of Telangana P Sabitha Indra Reddy released the Intermediate Public Exams Results - 2022 in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy appealed to students who have underperformed in the Intermediate examinations against taking hasty decisions as the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will conduct advanced supplementary exams, which would give them another chance to succeed  She asked the parents to provide moral support to their wards. 

Four students in the State died by suicide since the BIE released the Intermediate results of the academic year 2021-2022 on Tuesday.Expressing concern over the issue, the Minister said that the supplementary examinations are being conducted to ensure that students do not suffer any academic loss. She also appealed to teachers and lecturers in the college to instill self-confidence among students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Intermediate exam Sabitha Indra Reddy
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp