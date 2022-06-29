Migraine and its misdiagnosis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Migraine is a chronic neurologic disease that has different levels of its severity, frequency, and impact on the quality of life of the patients. However, even as we mark Migraine Awareness Day today, owing to lack of awareness around migraine as a disorder, people suffering from it are often seen suffering in silence. Very few people know that migraine ranks in the top 10 leading causes of years lived with disability, worldwide.

Most patients take a significant amount of time to reach out to an expert, i.e., a neurologist who can help them understand and find a holistic approach towards treating the condition of migraine. Despite being a common headache disorder that affects almost 213 million people in India, the condition remains poorly understood and people are unaware about the intensity of the symptoms, and availability of preventive migraine treatment.

Underdiagnosis and insufficient treatment is due to several factors:

Gap in knowledge

According to a recent study, in India, migraine patients have poor awareness of their headache triggers and do not recognise it unless asked specifically. Understanding these triggers help as they could be related to stress, hormonal changes, weather changes, sleep cycle, bright lights, etc. Low awareness regarding the distinction between migraines and common headaches has people resort to over-the-counter drugs and home remedies to alleviate symptoms temporarily.

Role of health care practitioners:

It is important to educate and support health care practitioners on the presenting symptoms of primary headache disorders (migraine, tension-type headache, cluster headache) and medication overuse headache. Additionally, it is important to for education programmes catering to paediatricians too, given the early onset of the condition, to have the latest evidence-based information on migraines. Guidelines and recommendations on migraine care delivery can help health care practitioners.

Headache triggers

Sometimes patients are confused regarding the difference between headaches and migraines, particularly when they attribute migraine symptoms to other assumed causes such as stress, acidity, eye problems, menstruation, and other problems, which can lead to delayed diagnosis. In such cases it is important to analyse headache triggers. Dr Vikram Sharma, senior consultant neurologist, Sunshine Hospitals, says, “Some foods (processed food, ice creams, aged cheeses, salty foods); drinks (alcohol, caffeinated beverages, wines); food additives (monosodium glutamate); stress, bright lights, sounds; missing sleep or too much sleep; intense physical exertion; changes in weather and some medicines like oral contraceptives and vasodilators may trigger migraines.”

Knowing preventive measures:

Dr Subhash, HOD, neurology, NIMS Hospital, says, “Owing to its chronic nature, migraine is one of the non-curable diseases like diabetes or epilepsy, but it is preventable and controllable. By identifying and avoiding the triggers, or in some cases by the use of preventive therapy, patients can partially prevent and/or control the disease. Preventive therapy can be highly beneficial for the patients if followed with adherence. As for any other disease, treatment adherence and a healthy lifestyle are two key aspects in order to prevent the disease and live a healthier life.”