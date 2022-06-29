When the doctor takes a break

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Celebrity dentist, entrepreneur and photographer Dr Namrata Rupani’s average day includes several appointments, discussions and decision making. Despite the many commitments, she calls her work fun and explains how relaxing and taking a break are the biggest reasons for her productivity

WINDING DOWN

Being a doctor is no cakewalk, especially in the world of cosmetics — but well-known dentist Dr Namrata Rupani, founder & CEO of Capture Life Dental Care, Banjara Hills, knows how to thrive! She, who has been at the top of her game in the industry for 17 years now is a strong believer of taking conscious breaks and shows how it’s done.

Even as she continues to be passionate and spreads information about the importance of dental hygiene, the doc juggles a lot of other interests — photography being one of them. “In the year 2003, due to certain health conditions, I took a break from dentistry. During this time, I picked up a camera and explored the art of photography. With a camera in hand, I explored Hyderabad and saw it in a new light. The city has some beautiful monuments and a lot of character, more than most cities I’ve lived in. I’d wake up early to catch a sunrise, or birds or old architecture, and I’ve never looked back,” she says as her eyes twinkle.

Wearing all of these hats demands a lot of planning and a strong will. Asked how she finds motivation to give her passion and profession her best, every day, she says, “Capture life, my company that I started a few years ago, is an amalgamation of three business verticals — dentistry, photography and fine art printing. The motivation initially started because I was ambitious, I wanted to build something, and at the same time, I wanted to give all three verticals a platform the grow. However, I’m not quite sure when the tables turned, in the last few years Capture Life has given me so much — in terms of learning, relationships, growth, and returns that I feel blessed and humbled. And that is motivation enough for me to turn up at work and give it all I have.”

Giving us a closer glimpse of her other interests and hobbies, she shares, “I love music — it has been an integral part of my life, and I can even chart my life’s journey through the music I was listening to at a particular point in time! Other than that, I am a trained Kathak dancer — it’s something that taught me to be grounded. I have two pets who have proven to be my biggest stress busters. Playing around with them after a rough day brings me immense joy.” Additionally, she also enjoys reading books — usually biographies and business books, and even historical fiction.

Dr Namrata counts herself blessed to be able to call her workplace ‘fun’: “My job is exciting and fun but also tough, and that’s okay. It’s a dynamic profession — something I can never get bored of.” The dentist likes to engage meaningfully with the tasks in a day and says her work allows me to do that. She shares an interesting passion: “For me, a break would either be a visit to the jungles with my camera, or a trek in the mountains. More often than not my breaks are impromptu and unplanned.”

Her ‘chill-sesssion’ would mean time by herself. “It’s important, as this is the time I need and take to recalibrate and recharge myself. Other than that, time with my family is something that is sacred for me,” she adds. Dr Namrata will expand her dental practice by setting up a couple of branches in the city of Hyderabad at various locations. She is also working on growing her photography and Fine art print business pan India and as part of this, she set up a small printing facility in Mumbai recently.

Simultaneously, she is also collaborating with a company in Mumbai to set up a brand and design practice. “My primary focus here is on the development of powerful branding and design narratives while ensuring client satisfaction. We are currently scaling new heights of branding and designing and are excited for what comes next,” she signs off.