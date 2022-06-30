CBI searches residence of SCR engineer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The anti-corruption wing of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the residence of Suresh Kumar, who is a senior-level engineer serving in the South Central Railways (SCR) at Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

It was learnt that CBI officials caught him while accepting a bribe, following which they started searches at his home in Taranaka and properties belonging to his family members and relatives in other locations.

“The searches are still being conducted and the outcome will be known only after they are completed,” said CBI officials.

