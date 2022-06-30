‘Lajja Gouri’ miniature sculpture from early history found in Cheriyal of Siddipet district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a yet another finding that shows the importance given to women centuries ago, a rare sculpture of ‘Lajja Gauri,’ also known as ‘Nagnakabandha, Aditi, Uttanapada’ and more commonly as ‘Fertility Goddess’ was found in the agricultural fields in Cheriyal mandal of Siddipet district by Venkataramanagari, a member of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam.

While sculptures of Lajja Gouri have been found in various sizes and forms across the country, this particular one could have been carved betwe-en the 1st and 6th centuries AD. The miniature sculpture made of a soft stone (soap stone or limestone) found in Cheriyal is 5 inches tall and 9 inch wide. It has been found at Patigadda, a plain agricultural area spread around 50 acres of land, where a continuation of civilisation from the prehistoric times till the medieval period has been well recorded by historians.

According to KSB Keshava, retired Deputy Director of Museums, AP, sculptures of ‘Mother Goddess,’ where a woman is depicted standing in nude position have been found across the world, specifically in Iraq, Iran, Mesopotamia and also India.

“Women have managed the civilisations in every aspect, whether it was guiding the men food collection, preaching religion or taking care of the communities. As wars were fought more often from early history, their importance came down and patriarchal influence grew. However, the ‘fertility cult’ continued as ‘Shakti cult’ even after the rise of various other cults in India, whether it was Shaivism or Vaishnavism. In fact it was continued as part of these cults,” he told Express.

According to Keshava, sculptures of Lajja Gauri found in Guntur and Prakasam districts of AP, which were from Satavahana era. In Addanki, a sculpture in the shape of a pot, with a thin line on its bottom representing ‘Yoni’ (vulva) was found.