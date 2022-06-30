Mixing and blending the mystique

Shamma Kalodi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The creation of new artists, gardeners and bookworms are perhaps one of the few good things that can be credited to the lockdown period. Many artists have explored their styles and mediums and have found their careers. “Even if you are an amateur or newbie who loves the world of colours, alcohol ink paintings are something you can try,” says Marzia Ali, the artist and founder of ‘The Duende Box’, who honed her skills and explored new techniques with alcohol ink.

Her brand, The Duende Box, started conducting workshops for art enthusiasts in the city after the lockdowns relaxed to teach people how to immerse themselves into the world of colours and to create mystique artworks. “Alcohol inks can be used in non-porous surfaces like glass, ceramic, plastic, metal like Aluminium etc. or in Resin to create abstract or fine-cut works."

We offer over 40 shades of ink and different types like normal translucent inks, metallic inks- gold, silver, and Copper, white ink and Petri inks. Petri inks can be directly used in Resins to create thread-like structures,”She started using alcohol inks in 2019 March. “Usually, the paintings last 10-15 years. But since they are dye-based, exposure to sunlight fades some colours. He suggests using UV-based varnish on the top of acrylic-based varnish to make your paintings live up to 40-50 years,” she added.

Marzia uses ink on different mediums, but Resin is still her favourite. “It’s a free-flowing substance which is oddly satisfying, therapeutic to watch. The most amazing part of my experiment was learning how to control the medium. In the initial stage, I started experimenting with abstract works. I slowly focused on doing a definite form of Astro art with them. Proceeding further, we started conducting workshops. We help people understand the medium’s different surfaces, such as abstract, floral, seascape, Astro art,” says she.

Tips and tricks of Alchohol Ink for newbies

Get yourself basic alcohol ink supplies such as yupo papers, inks, and blending solution (to dilute and mix the colours like the use of water with watercolours).

Yupo paper is a synthetic paper that is non-porous and works excellent with alcohol ink. You’ll see the alcohol ink colours spreading themselves and drying quickly. For which you’ll have to be quick.

Start with basic- Pour the alcohol ink on the paper and watch the colour spread. Once you understand the movement of the single colour, proceed with adding more colours around and save the mixing of colours by using a blending solution.

You can use different tools like brushes, straws, and hot air guns to try other techniques such as stroking and blowing.