Realtor shot dead: police suspects land dispute to be motive

HYDERABAD: A realtor, Srinivas Reddy was shot dead and Raghavender Reddy received bullet injuries at Ibrahimpatnam of Rachakonda commissionerate on the city outskirts. Police suspect land disputes to be the motive behind the incident.

While confirming the death of the realtor, Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said a detailed investigation is underway.

The injured have been rushed to hospital and special teams have already been deputed to nab the offenders.

Srinivas Reddy and Raghavender Reddy belong to Almasguda near Badangpet in the city. According to sources, Srinivas Reddy had recently purchased land in Karnamguda village, which is his in-laws' place.

On Tuesday morning, the duo had come to the place and started land leveling works. When they were busy at work, unidentified persons opened fire on them from a close distance. Before they could respond, the attackers fled away.

Srinivas Reddy received bullet injuries and died on the spot, while Raghavender Reddy collapsed in a pool of blood. Alerted by workers and locals, police rushed to the spot and started an investigation.