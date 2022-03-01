STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six gau rakshaks held in Hyderabad for attack on police personnel

On the night of Feb 22, Cow vigilantes went on a rampage after they stopped cattle transporters and attacked police vehicles by pelting stones at them.

Published: 01st March 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police arrested six persons including three students who were involved in stone-pelting on police personnel at Karmanghat a week ago and sent them to judicial remand on Monday. One teenager who was involved in this incident, was also apprehended and sent to a juvenile home. 

In this incident, Sub-Inspector P Madhava Reddy of Vanasthalipuram police station was severely injured and other police personnel also received injuries. Police vehicles were damaged by the cow vigilantes. The incident was a result of clashes between cattle transporters and cow vigilantes. The arrested persons have been identified as A Shiva Chandra Giri, Varpa Lalith Chowdhary, G Sruthik Reddy, Medi Ankith, P Raj Sweekruth Reddy and Tummalapally Ramakrishna Reddy. 

On the night of February 22, clashes broke out between cattle transporters and cow vigilantes (gau rakshaks) when the latter tried to stop a pick-up van transporting cattle. As the transporters attacked the vigilantes, they gathered in huge numbers and started a protest. Further, they went on a rampage damaging police vehicles and pelted stones on the police. Madhava, who was deputed to the spot, received a severe head injury, resulting in a fracture in the skull. Initially, cops arrested the cattle transporters, while the vigilantes were arrested on Monday.

BJP MLA detained on way to Karmanghat

Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao was detained on Monday. He was on his way to Anjaneyaswamy temple at Karmanghat. His vehicle was intercepted at the LB Nagar toll plaza. He was shifted to Ghatkesar police station. Following the recent clash involving a group of cow vigilantes and cattle traders, the BJP on Monday had planned to hold a dharna at Karmanghat

