400 kg ganja seized, seven peddlers held in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police busted a major inter-state ganja smuggling racket operating from the Khammam Agency area. The substance was being transported to Maharashtra via Hyderabad and seven Maharashtra-based peddlers were arrested.

About 400 kg of ganja, vehicles used for transportation and other material, all worth Rs 1.10 crore was seized from them. A customised cabin was made in the lorry to conceal ganja for smuggling, said R Jagadishwar Reddy, DCP Shamshabad Zone of Cyberabad.

Based on a tip-off, sleuths of the Special Operations Team along with Chevella police personnel intercepted the vehicles. After a thorough search, they found 200 packets of ganja concealed in the cabin. The gang members purchased ganja at Rs 2,500 per kg and were planning to sell it for Rs 20,000 per kg to users in Maharashtra. Police are hunting for the suppliers based in Khammam and are also verifying if the accused were earlier involved in any other offences.