Class X boy dies in fight while playing cricket at private school in Hyderabad

Cricket Bat and Ball

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a Class X student died at Yousufguda in the city on Wednesday after an argument with his friends over cricket turned violent. Jubilee Hills police registered a case and started an investigation.

According to police, the victim aged around 16 and his friends, who attacked him, studied in the same class in Sai Krupa High School. On Wednesday, during the lunch break, while the other students were having lunch, the victim and two other boys started playing cricket using papers bundled as a ball.

During the game, they had a small argument, following which, the other two boys pounced on the victim and rained blows on him with their fists.

Meanwhile, two other boys belonging to the same class rushed to the victim's rescue and separated them. They took the victim aside, but he collapsed on the ground.

Worried, they immediately alerted the school management, who rushed the victim to a nearby hospital and from there he was rushed to a hospital in Film Nagar, where the boy was declared dead. Police are investigating.

Comments

