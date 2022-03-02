STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Dispute over 20-acre land may have led to murders of realtor and associate

The main suspect in the double murder case is Matta Reddy, whose land is next to Srinivas Reddy’s venture. The land dispute between the two has been going on for six months in this regard.

Published: 02nd March 2022 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

People gather near the spot where Srinivas and Raghavender were shot dead in Ibrahimpatnam on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A land dispute could be the behind the shocking murders of two city-based real estate businessmen Srinivas Reddy and Raghavender Reddy at Ibrahimpatnam.According to family members, Srinivas Reddy had leased around 20 acres of land in Kharmanguda in Ibrahimpatnam, which he turned into agricultural fields and had been taking care of the cultivation personally for the last few months.

The main suspect in the double murder case is Matta Reddy, whose land is next to Srinivas Reddy’s venture. The land dispute between the two has been going on for six months in this regard. There were also allegations that Matta Reddy had grabbed some of Srinivas’s land and begun construction activities. The land dispute may have led to the murders, police suspect.

A resident of Meerpet, Srinivas Reddy had been in real estate for 10 years and Raghavender Reddy was a close associate of his. “Srinivas was a good human being and did not have any enemies. We suspect Matta Reddy’s role in this murder,” said a family member.

Guesthouse plan

Srinivas Reddy also had plans of building a guest house on the 20-acre land. Since he began cultivation, he would visit his land every day. In between, there were some clashes between Srinivas Reddy and Matta Reddy. Murders have become common due to land and property disputes in Hyderabad which is witnessing huge growth in real estate. Last year, a 65-year-old woman was murdered by her son over a property dispute in the family. An advocate too had been killed by one of his family members over a property dispute.

Morning routine turned lethal

On Tuesday morning, Srinivas Reddy started from home in his vehicle, picked up Raghavender Reddy at around 6 am and went to his land. This has been their morning routine for the past few days, the families of victims revealed to police

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad real estate businessman murder Hyderabad crime Real Estate dispute
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp