Two 7.6 mm bullets found at scene

HYDERABAD: One live bullet was recovered on the ground a few metres from Srinivas Reddy’s body and another was recovered from Raghavender Reddy’s body during the post-mortem examination. Both are 7.65 mm bullets. They have been sent for forensic examination. Police suspect country-made weapons were used in the attack.

Meanwhile, forensic experts who conducted post-mortem on the victims’ bodies recovered one bullet from Raghavender Reddy’s body, while a clear opinion about the injuries on Srinivas Reddy’s body can be known only after a forensic analysis. The injuries could have been caused by hitting with a firearm butt or any other sharp object, they opined. Police are also suspecting that the attackers knew the victims well and might have already conducted a recce about their movements, following which they executed the plan.