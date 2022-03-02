STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two 7.6 mm bullets found at scene

One live bullet was recovered on the ground a few metre from Srinivas Reddy’s body and another was recovered from Raghavender Reddy’s body during the post-mortem examination.

Published: 02nd March 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

People gather near the spot where Srinivas and Raghavender were shot dead in Ibrahimpatnam on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One live bullet was recovered on the ground a few metres from Srinivas Reddy’s body and another was recovered from Raghavender Reddy’s body during the post-mortem examination. Both are 7.65 mm bullets. They have been sent for forensic examination. Police suspect country-made weapons were used in the attack.

Meanwhile, forensic experts who conducted post-mortem on the victims’ bodies recovered one bullet from Raghavender Reddy’s body, while a clear opinion about the injuries on Srinivas Reddy’s body can be known only after a forensic analysis. The injuries could have been caused by hitting with a firearm butt or any other sharp object, they opined.  Police are also suspecting that the attackers knew the victims well and might have already conducted a recce about their movements, following which they executed the plan.

Hyderabad real estate businessman murder Hyderabad police Crime
