Secunderabad Cantonment will also get free water

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The HMWS&SB will be implementing 20,000-litre free water supply scheme in the Secunderabad Cantonment area which has 31,745 water connections.

The scheme will be applicable from February 1 to the domestic slum category/ domestic households/multi-storeyed buildings (apartments) in the Secunderabad Cantonment area. The water board said that the arrears of demand raised Rs 34.17 crore up to December 2021 and the bill to be raised for the month of January should be paid by the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) to HMWSSB.

The twin conditions of Aadhaar authentication for all domestic consumers and having a working meter are the responsibility of SCB.The SCB would continue its operations and maintenance and revenue collection as per present status i.e. pumping infrastructure, laying of new pipelines or replacing existing ones.