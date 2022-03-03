STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Secunderabad Cantonment will also get free water

The twin conditions of Aadhaar authentication for all domestic consumers and having a working meter are the responsibility of SCB.

Published: 03rd March 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

tap water water tap drinkinh water

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The HMWS&SB will be implementing 20,000-litre free water supply scheme in the Secunderabad Cantonment area which has 31,745 water connections.

The scheme will be applicable from February 1 to the domestic slum category/ domestic households/multi-storeyed buildings (apartments) in the Secunderabad Cantonment area. The water board said that the arrears of demand raised Rs 34.17 crore up to December 2021 and the bill to be raised for the month of January should be paid by the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) to HMWSSB.

The twin conditions of Aadhaar authentication for all domestic consumers and having a working meter are the responsibility of SCB.The SCB would continue its operations and maintenance and revenue collection as per present status i.e. pumping infrastructure, laying of new pipelines or replacing existing ones. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Secunderabad Cantonment area water supply Free water supply scheme
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp