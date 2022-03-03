STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC to add another 400 Swachh Autos: KTR

Published: 03rd March 2022 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

The exhibit of IoT-enabled pickup trucks before the inauguration at People’s Plaza on PVNR Marg in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

The exhibit of IoT-enabled pickup trucks before the inauguration at People’s Plaza on PVNR Marg in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (Photo | EPS, RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the effective collection of door-to-door waste across the city, another 400 Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs) will be added in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday.

While launching 40 Internet of Things-enabled pickup trucks, Rama Rao said the city’s waste collection system will be strengthened with the addition of 400 SATs to the current arsenal of 4,500.The Minister said the new fleet of pick-up trucks ensures that garbage disposal in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will take place through covered vehicles, thereby eliminating public hazards and ensuring human dignity by reducing manual intervention. 

