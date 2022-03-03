STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Two infants die in Niloufer, protests ensue

Meanwhile, the hospital Superintendent disputed these claims stating that the children were already unstable on arrival and passed away due to birth-related complications.

Published: 03rd March 2022 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad

Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic development, two infants passed away in quick succession at Niloufer Hospital on Tuesday. The families alleged staff negligence as the reason for the same and accused nurses of administering an injection that went wrong. The inconsolable family members, one of whom came from Nagarkurnool, staged a protest in the hospital and police had to be called in.

Meanwhile, the hospital Superintendent disputed these claims stating that the children were already unstable on arrival and passed away due to birth-related complications. The baby who came in from Nagarkurnool was one day old and weighed 1 kg. She was diagnosed with respiratory distress and put on oxygen support, but could not survive. The second baby, the hospital said, was suffering from meconium aspiration and the baby was provided all essential treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niloufer hospital infants deaths
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp