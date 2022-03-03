Two infants die in Niloufer, protests ensue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic development, two infants passed away in quick succession at Niloufer Hospital on Tuesday. The families alleged staff negligence as the reason for the same and accused nurses of administering an injection that went wrong. The inconsolable family members, one of whom came from Nagarkurnool, staged a protest in the hospital and police had to be called in.

Meanwhile, the hospital Superintendent disputed these claims stating that the children were already unstable on arrival and passed away due to birth-related complications. The baby who came in from Nagarkurnool was one day old and weighed 1 kg. She was diagnosed with respiratory distress and put on oxygen support, but could not survive. The second baby, the hospital said, was suffering from meconium aspiration and the baby was provided all essential treatment.