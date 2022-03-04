STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Central Industrial Security Force nab murder case suspect at Hyderabad airport

Sanjeev Kumar Agarwal of Madhya Pradesh was booked in a case of murder and rioting in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 04th March 2022 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

A murder case suspect who was on the run from Madhya Pradesh police landed in CISF net at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image for representational purpose)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad apprehended Sanjeev Kumar Agarwal of Madhya Pradesh, who is booked in a case of murder and rioting in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. Sanjeev Kumar came to Hyderabad in an attempt to escape police and landed in the CISF net on his arrival at RGI airport late on Thursday.

After involving in the offence, he was on the run. To evade security checks and other procedures, he took along with him his two elderly relatives, saying that he was taking them to Hyderabad for their treatment.

However, local police got a tip-off about his escape plan, laid a trap, and nabbed him. It was found that he took a flight from Raipur to Hyderabad by an Indigo. airlines flight and immediately altered the CISF teams at RGI airport and his details were also shared. 

As soon as he landed at RGI airport, CISF personnel apprehended him and after completing formalities, handed him to RGI airport police station, for safe custody and also informed Madhya Pradesh police.

A team from Balaghat would be arriving at Shamshabad to take Sanjeev Kumar Agarwal into custody. Initially, an attempt to murder case was registered against him. It was altered after the victim he stabbed died while undergoing treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Industrial Security Force Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Sanjeev Kumar Agarwal Balaghat
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp