Central Industrial Security Force nab murder case suspect at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad apprehended Sanjeev Kumar Agarwal of Madhya Pradesh, who is booked in a case of murder and rioting in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. Sanjeev Kumar came to Hyderabad in an attempt to escape police and landed in the CISF net on his arrival at RGI airport late on Thursday.

After involving in the offence, he was on the run. To evade security checks and other procedures, he took along with him his two elderly relatives, saying that he was taking them to Hyderabad for their treatment.

However, local police got a tip-off about his escape plan, laid a trap, and nabbed him. It was found that he took a flight from Raipur to Hyderabad by an Indigo. airlines flight and immediately altered the CISF teams at RGI airport and his details were also shared.

As soon as he landed at RGI airport, CISF personnel apprehended him and after completing formalities, handed him to RGI airport police station, for safe custody and also informed Madhya Pradesh police.

A team from Balaghat would be arriving at Shamshabad to take Sanjeev Kumar Agarwal into custody. Initially, an attempt to murder case was registered against him. It was altered after the victim he stabbed died while undergoing treatment.