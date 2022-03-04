STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Realtors’ murder: Matta, five others held 

Matta Reddy had previous enmity with the victims pertaining to Lake Villa Orchards in the limits of Cherlapatelguda village in Rangareddy district and conspired to kill them.

Published: 04th March 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the double murder case of realtors Srinivas Reddy and Raghavender Reddy, Rachakonda police, on Thursday, arrested six persons, including prime suspect Mereddy Matta Reddy. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat said, “The motive behind the realtors’ murder case is land disputes. The prime accused and the mastermind behind the killing were identified as Mereddy Matta Reddy, who happened to join hands with his watchman Khaja Mohiuddin to eliminate the two, Srinivas and Raghavender.”

Apart from Matta and Khaja, the other four accused were identified as Burri Bikshapathi, Syed Raheem, Sameer Ali, and Raju Khan. Matta Reddy had previous enmity with the victims pertaining to Lake Villa Orchards in the limits of Cherlapatelguda village in Rangareddy district and conspired to kill them.

“The two realtors were shot by Khaja with the pistol acquired from Bihar with extra live rounds. While the victims were leaving, Khaja, who was the watchman, asked them for a lift. Srinivas, who was driving halted the car, and got shot by Khaja,” the CP said.

Under panic, Srinivas started running, but was chased down and shot in the head due to which he died on the spot. Meanwhile, Raghavender, who moved to the driver seat and was trying to escape, was also shot by Khaja died while undergoing treatment in the hospital,” Mahesh Bhagwat added.

Matta envied Srinivas as he didn’t stay true to his promise also threatened him to leave the place.Special teams, IT Cell, and Clues team through investigation for 48 hours cracked the case and arrested the accused. Two others, Sonu and Chandan who provided the pistol on Bihar are absconding. 

