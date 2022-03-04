STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two doctors, Medical Council staffer held in fake certificate scam

According to the police, the fake certificates were being obtained by medical students who clear their exams in foreign universities but are unable to clear the FMGE in the State. 

Published: 04th March 2022

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, Cybercrime sleuths, CCS and the North Zone Task Force busted a fake medical registration certificates racket and arrested three persons, including a staffer of the State Medical Council on Thursday. According to the police, the fake certificates were being obtained by medical students who clear their exams in foreign universities but are unable to clear the FMGE in the State. 

ACP R Srinivas identified the three accused as Kandukuri Anantha Kumar, a Senior Assistant in the Telangana State Medical Council and doctors Kasaramoni Sivanand and Thota Dilip. Sivanand completed his MBBS from Southeast University in China in 2012 and moved to India after which he started working as the duty doctor in Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda. He later joined in Primera Medical Technologies in Madhapur. 

Dilip pursued his MBBS from Nantong University in China also in 2012 and after returning to India, he too started working in Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda from 2016 to 2018.ACP Srinivas said: “They graduated in 2012 but were unable to clear their FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduates Exam) despite trying from 2012 to 2014. Anantha Kumar took `9 lakh each from them and provided the fake registration certificates in 2017.”

The ACP said that Anantha Kumar procured the original certificates of doctors Sidda Amrish Ram Reddy and Bharathakavi Srinivas from the source computer and replaced their details, except for the registration numbers, with those of Sivanand and Dilip. The scam came to light when the Medical Council Registrar Ch. Hanmantha Rao filed a complaint with the Cybercrime police on February 23.

