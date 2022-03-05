STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

ORR-Lanco link road to be realigned to save Khajaguda rocks

The tweet induced a major sigh of relief from thousands of concerned citizens who were apprehensive about the road work.

Published: 05th March 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

The existing pathway where activists want the proposed link road to be laid so that the prehistoric rock formations at Khajaguda are not disturbed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after assuring that the illegal dumping of soil will be stopped by appointing guards, Special Chief Secretary for MAUD Arvind Kumar intervened and revised the plan for the link road that was slated to cut through the Khajaguda heritage rocks formation site. 

Responding to the concerns raised by citizens on Twitter on why the government was not laying the road over an already existing kacha road but insisting on cutting through a small hillock that hundreds of rocks for building the link road, Arvind Kumar said that the proposed road would be realigned. The proposed link road connects ORR to Lanco Hills.

The Special Chief Secretary tweeted, “I have asked the HRDC team to realign the road along with the kutcha road”. The tweet induced a major sigh of relief from thousands of concerned citizens who were apprehensive about the road work.

“Even though the government had put a stoppage on the illegal dumping of soil back a day before, on Friday morning we saw gunpowder and granite and fuses attached all along the proposed link road to blast the rocks,” said Arun Vasireddy, an ecologist and campaigner for ‘Save Khajaguda’ movement.

He added, “What hurt more was that we could see the peafowl tracks on the gunpowder indicating how much we were to lose if the rocks would be blasted. We hope with this assurance from MAUD, the rocks will be preserved and surveyed at the earliest and the area boundaries demarcated.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MAUD Arvind Kumar Khajaguda heritage rocks Lanco Hills HRDC team
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp