ORR-Lanco link road to be realigned to save Khajaguda rocks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after assuring that the illegal dumping of soil will be stopped by appointing guards, Special Chief Secretary for MAUD Arvind Kumar intervened and revised the plan for the link road that was slated to cut through the Khajaguda heritage rocks formation site.

Responding to the concerns raised by citizens on Twitter on why the government was not laying the road over an already existing kacha road but insisting on cutting through a small hillock that hundreds of rocks for building the link road, Arvind Kumar said that the proposed road would be realigned. The proposed link road connects ORR to Lanco Hills.

The Special Chief Secretary tweeted, “I have asked the HRDC team to realign the road along with the kutcha road”. The tweet induced a major sigh of relief from thousands of concerned citizens who were apprehensive about the road work.

“Even though the government had put a stoppage on the illegal dumping of soil back a day before, on Friday morning we saw gunpowder and granite and fuses attached all along the proposed link road to blast the rocks,” said Arun Vasireddy, an ecologist and campaigner for ‘Save Khajaguda’ movement.

He added, “What hurt more was that we could see the peafowl tracks on the gunpowder indicating how much we were to lose if the rocks would be blasted. We hope with this assurance from MAUD, the rocks will be preserved and surveyed at the earliest and the area boundaries demarcated.”