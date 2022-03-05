Quirky sips and squashes 

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The International Fruit Juice Centre at Mehdipatnam is drawing crowds for all the right reasons, or should we say, all the quirky reasons. The sound of mixers blending fruit hits you as soon as you walk into the shop, but Siraj-ul-Hassan’s smile drowns the noise. Apart from offering an exhaustive menu, Siraj is known for the peculiar names he gives to the drinks.

The juice centre offers over 180 fruit salads and juices. Most of the names of his beverages are eccentric, as are the drinks themselves. He proudly shows his latest invention and goes on to describe it. “This cool drink is popular as -4., for it can keep one cool during the blazing hot summer. It contains lemon, lemongrass, oranges, khus, rose extract (which he extracts himself) and water-soaked chia seeds.”

Ask him the name, and he says, “I’ve termed it the ‘Darling Milkshake’. It has many fruits such as watermelon, pomegranate water, strawberries and mulberry. All these fruits are known to make us feel instantly fresh and happy. It even helps reduce bad breath. This one is for lovers!”

“My drinks are not all about keeping cool. Not long ago, I came up with the ‘Dangal Matka’, a milkshake served in a clay pot. It has full-fat milk infused with a thick paste of dried fruits (except for raisins) and is served with a layer of malai on top. This is a natural protein shake for those who are working out — it contains no sugar and is something that some of my customers order daily,” he adds.

They have the ‘Chingari Milkshake’ which is made out of dried fruits like walnuts and almonds that warm your bellies during winter. “I have the Power Punch, Blood Punch and other such flavoured drinks. I also make the Talaash Milkshake — it’s called so because customers have to find blueberries hidden inside the glass to get the most flavours off the milkshake,” an excited Siraj shares.

The 55-year-old-adds, “Thirty years ago, I started selling fruit salad in clay pots for `6. My salads were never scattered, I arranged them in layers — the bottom-most layer is one with dried fruits and dates. This layer is followed by a layer of orange or sweet melon. Then come in a few slices of custard apple, muskmelon, apple, and finally a layer of creme on a creme salad or a dried fruit mixture. I’ve never used processed custard powder,” he concludes.

What: International Fruit Juice Centre

Where: Mehdipatnam

Price : Rs 300-Rs 700