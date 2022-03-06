TSRTC  to challenge cabs with night buses in Hyderabad

Md Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to challenge app-based cab aggregators, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is mulling over the idea to introduce 'Night Riders' across the city's major corridors after 10 pm.

Based on a survey by depot managers, the transport body is planning to run these buses from Hayathnagar to Patancheru, and other high-density routes such as Mehdipatnam to Uppal X Road and Koti to Lingampally via Mehdipatnam, official sources said.

The authorities are planning to run the buses in the ‘another shift’ from 10 pm to 4 am. "We might not be able to operate these buses at normal cost, and if the passengers are willing to pay a premium, then we will be able to cover the operational costs.There appears to be good potential on these routes for now. The proposals were sent to TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjannar for consideration," an official said.

On the Hayathnagar-Patancheru stretch, the officials have noted the response from passengers and included it in the report to the Head Office.

The officials also interacted with a few of the passengers who complained about app-based cabs and bike taxis and their inconveniences such as last-minute cancellation and hefty charges. The officials also interacted with women who boarded the buses during nighttime and got positive feedback in terms of safety.