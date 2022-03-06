Widening of service roads in Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road at brisk pace

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Motorists using Service Roads of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to and from Hitech City, Madhapur, Narsingi and Gachibowli and other important places are facing a torrid time during peak traffic hours due to existing narrow two-lane service roads.

The rapid development, unpredictable growth centres, national and international IT and ITES offices coming up around Nanakramguda, Narsingi, Kokapet, Kollur, Tellapur, Madhapur, Financial District, TSPA and other areas have led to clogging of the existing service roads during peak hours.

To address the traffic issues keeping future requirements in view in the above areas, the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is widening the existing two-lane service roads to four-lane on either side from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy (7.50 km) and Narsingi to Kollur (14.50 km) from 7.50 metres to 15 metres at a cost of Rs 300 crore. The HGCL is also overlaying bitumen road from Gachibowli to Shamshabad of the ORR at a cost of Rs 87 crore; the total cost of the project coming to Rs 387 crore.

Also, bicycle tracks will be laid between these stretches for which proposals are being readied. The service road works would be completed by January 2023 while the BT overlay will be completed by May 2022. Once the service roads are widened to four lanes, two-way traffic will be allowed for hassle-free movement.

HGCL sources said that works are under brisk pace on Nanakramguda and other stretches where underground utilities are being shifted and service roads are being laid on the widened portion. Also, any bridges on the stretch would also be widened. The works started in November last year and are moving at a brisk pace due to constant monitoring by HGCL officials.

The few hundred trees will be translocated by the Urban Forestry Department soon since the Forest Department has given the green signal to do so. Presently, due to two-lane road, one-way traffic is being allowed on these two stretches, because of this motorists are forced to travel long distances to reach their destinations. Junctions at Nanakramguda and other places will also be beautified.

Officials said that the existing two-lane service roads from Nanakramguda to Kollur are getting saturated due to the massive development that has come up in these areas. The ORR is part of the IT Corridor, mainly along the link road from Gachibowli in the IT Corridor to the ORR at Narsingi, towards Shamshabad International Airport, Kollur, Nanakramguda.