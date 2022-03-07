STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priest held for assaulting devotee at Secunderabad temple

The accused, identified as Prabhakar Sharman, allegedly yelled at Valmiki Rao a devotee and attacked him saying that he had gone into a prohibited area of the temple. 

Published: 07th March 2022 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A priest was arrested on Sunday for intentionally assaulting a devotee at Ganesh Temple in Secunderabad. Circle Inspector Eshwar Goud said, “The incident took place on February 27 at Ganesh Temple near Rethifile Bus Stand. The temple was crowded with devotees and temple staff.” 

The accused, identified as Prabhakar Sharman, allegedly yelled at Valmiki Rao and attacked him saying that he had gone into prohibited area of the temple. 

The police officer added, “A case was registered against the priest the next day. Police considered it as a non-cognizable offence and sought legal opinion after the complaint was registered, following which Sections 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)were imposed. Police said that the case is being investigated further.

Comments

