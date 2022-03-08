STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurates  newly-built agricultural market yard at Chityala

Published: 08th March 2022 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has inaugurated the newly-built agricultural market yard at Chityala on the outskirts of Wanaparthy town on Tuesday.

The market yard has been built in 40 acres of land in Chityala, as the existing agricultural market yard in Wanaparthy town has become congested. 

He would be launching 'Mana Ooru Mana Badi' initiative at ZPHS (Boys) Wanaparthy, after which he would be laying foundation-stone for the construction of the Medical and Nursing College in Nagavaram village, followed by the inauguration of the TRS party office in the same village. 

He would then head to inaugurate the new integrated district collectorate, where he would also be laying foundation stone for Karne Thanda Lift Irrigation Scheme, Groundnut Research Centre, and would be holding a review meeting with officials on Wanaparthy's development. 

He would be addressing a public meeting later in the evening near the Medical College location.  He was accompanied by Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Srinivas Goud and TRS MLAs from erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

