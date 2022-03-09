STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
23-yr-old beauty therapist dies of drug overdose

On Monday night, when Lalvenpuii returned from work, she found Rosie lying in an unconscious state and noticed that their friend Lunso was also present.

Published: 09th March 2022

Drug

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old beauty therapist from Manipur allegedly died after overdosing on illegal drugs at her flat in Kokapet on Tuesday. The police also found unidentified injections and drugs at her flat.

The victim Rosie alias Lalbiaksangi had recently moved to the city and was working with a spa in Narsingi. Police said the victim was staying in a flat with her colleague Lalvenpuii.  

On Monday night, when Lalvenpuii returned from work, she found Rosie lying in an unconscious state and noticed that their friend Lunso was also present. Rosie had reportedly received a parcel earlier in the day and was in the washroom for a very long time. Worried, Lunso broke open the door and found her in an unconscious state.Lunso and Lavenpuii rushed her to a private hospital, where she was declared dead. 

Suicide also suspected

Police said they took a high dose of drugs and suspect that Rosie killed herself under the influence of drugs. 

