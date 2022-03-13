Rail link to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport: MMTS gaining traction again

Md Nizamuddin By

HYDERABAD: With the proposed Metro connectivity to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) gaining traction, the more economical solution of just extending the existing MMTS-II connectivity from Umdanagar has once again become a hot topic of discussion.

Prior to the advent of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), there was a proposal for connecting Umda Nagar to RGIA, which could have connected the western part of the city, i.e. from Lingampally to the airport via the existing railway network from Falaknuma. However, the Rs 85 crore proposal was shelved, as the RGIA authorities refused to provide the three kilometres out of the six-kilometre-long track. Umda Nagar has achieved complete development under MMTS-II, including doubling and electrification. This is despite the lack of support from the State government, which has only contributed Rs 129 crore out of the Rs 544 crore (Rs 760 crore - revised estimates) of its promised share.

Sources said one of the reasons for the MMTS solution to be ignored was that the nominal fare of Rs 5 or Rs 10 charged by Railways would impact the ridership of not only the Metro Rail, but also the TSRTC. “The proposal from Umda Nagar to RGIA could not be taken forward as only three kilometres was offered by RGIA, when the distance was six km. It was a complex issue when compared to Delhi Airport, where there is direct connectivity. By the time the Metro project to the RGIA gets completed, the revised estimates would be somewhere between Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 crore,” said sources.

In the latest budget, the State government earmarked a total of Rs 2,377.35 crore for the Metro Rail. These include Metro Rail connectivity to Old City (for initiating Corridor-II - Green Line works from MGBS to Falaknuma - 5.5 km), at an estimated Rs 500 crore, Metro connectivity to the airport at an estimated Rs 377.35 crore and Rs 1,500 crore in funds to the HMRL.

Meanwhile, the Suburban Train Travellers Association, requested the authorities to increase the number of MMTS trains towards the Medchal route. “Prior to Covid-19, there were 120 trains which were running between Lingampally to Falaknuma route. Now that only 60 trains were running in this route, we demand that the other 60 rakes should be availed on Medchal side, as it will benefit over 1.5 lakh passengers,” said Noor Ahmed, general secretary of association.