Woman harassed at Hyderabad's KBR Park, CCTV cameras remain defunct

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four months after an actress was assaulted and robbed at the KBR Park in Banjara Hills, another similar incident, of a woman being sexually harassed by an unidentified person, was reported at the park on Saturday morning.

The woman along with her husband approached Banjara Hills police station, but were in for a shock on knowing that the cameras are not working at the park. Though after the actress' incident in November 2021 police claimed to have repaired all CCTV cameras on war footing, the ground reality seems to be far from their claims.

There are 38 CCTV cameras in the park and more than 60 cameras around the park, covering the entire walking track. Banjara Hills police confirmed that no case has been registered in this regard, as they did not receive any complaint.

However, they refused to comment on the functioning of cameras. They also remained tight-lipped on deployment of security guards at the park area.

The alleged incident came to light after the woman's husband took to social media. "Today morning at KBR Park around 5.45 one guy wearing mask, white shirt & black pants suddenly caught my wife from behind. This incident has shocked us. (We) met Ins Mahesh gave a verbal complaint," he said.

He added that he was shocked to hear that all CCTV cameras are defunct. Immediately after the incident involving an actress in November 2021, police officials had held a coordination meeting with GHMC to improve security at the park. But Saturday’s incident proved that nothing has been done.