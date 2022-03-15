No child’s play

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shopping for kids’ clothing is seldom considered an important task. Footwear, above all, is given the least or no attention. Changing that today are two city-based entrepreneurs, who are putting their heart, mind and ‘sole’ into making footwear for children. According to them, intentional and intelligent design for kids’ footwear must start gaining foothold to ensure children have the freedom to go wild with no inhibitions.

KazarMax, a home-grown footwear brand, has been designing footwear for kids with a purpose. Its founder Simran Mann Sachdeva, a doctor, says, “KazarMax was born out of a practical necessity of quality footwear that is not only comfortable and fun, but also light on the pocket. We have realised that as parents, we end up spending big bucks on expensive brands only to see our kids outgrow and get bored of them in a matter of months. The more reasonably priced brands are unfortunately either imported or of unsatisfactory quality.”

Simran Mann Sachdeva

Dr Shafali Eguri, a paediatric physiotherapist, frowns at parents looking for fancy and ditching the functionality of their kids’ shoes. “There is this misconception that hard soles mean good quality. Flexibility of footwear, especially for kids, is important. When this takes a back seat, kids develop corns under the sole. Tight shoes may lead to deformities such as bunions or painful toes due to the compression. Also, if kids are made to wear footwear that do not fit them well, they may end up with deviations such as an inverted or everted ankle,” she says.

Many think that kids footwear that come with sounds and lights are just so they entertain the child. But, these do more than just that. “Such footwear helps in sensory integration of the child, pushing them to walk more, resulting in the proper growth and development of the body,” says Dr Shafali.

She points out that sometimes, people buy loose footwear because kids outgrow them fast. “This practice is very unhealthy because grip is important, otherwise the child ends up dragging their feet, resulting in deformities. Not to forget the hand-me-downs from older siblings. They are just as bad and could affect the child’s walking patterns,” she says.

Bhargavi Rayavarapu, founder of newly-opened wellness and lifestyle store for kids, Ten & Below, at Banjara Hills, Road No. 12, says that the perfect pair of comfortable and fashionable shoes add so much confidence to a child, more when in the presence of their peers.

“This boost is of utmost importance to kids, especially during their formative years. Choosing a pocket-friendly brand goes a long way in maintaining that balance,” she says.

Bear in mind

Size & fit

Memory foam footbed

Sole should be lightweight, abrasion resistant, anti-skid

Washable/quick dry