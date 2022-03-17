STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Low-calorie beers are now a thing 

Hyderabad already has so many places serving freshly brewed beer and boasts of a bustling market for it.

Published: 17th March 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad already has so many places serving freshly brewed beer and boasts of a bustling market for it. But two friends Nagendra Tayi and Satya Siva Athi were not happy with what was being served. So, the two -- Masters in Chemical Engineering from the US — thought of doing something different. 

An exciting new low-calorie beer is coming to Hyderabad this summer. It is American Brew Crafts Private Limited’s newest incarnation — the ‘BlockBuster’ beer. To find more, CE catches up with the company’s CEO Nagendra and the director of American Brew Crafts, Satya.

Having spent years in the US, the duo has tasted different kinds of beers and were dissatisfied with the flavours being sold in India. So, in 2015, they got the idea of starting a brewery. Two years later, they signed a pact with American Brew Crafts. 

“We started with the non-performing abandoned brewing unit in Sangareddy. Later, we imported brewing machinery from Germany and made a fully automated plant. We started the production of our first beer in January 2018. A year later, we opened another brewery in Andhra Pradesh and em ployed 300 people,” says Satya. 

For them, BlockBuster is a celebration. “We just did not want to brew the same beer as the others. We wanted a unique aroma and taste. We toiled with master brewers, underwent a lot of taste trials and after six months, we got the desirable taste and aroma. One could smell it way before they tasted it, connoisseurs would know it’s perfect,” Nagendra says.   

The six months were the toughest, Nagendra continues. “After we gave our master brewer the idea, we started playing around with a variety of hops and yeast. There is an infinite number of hops and yeast, but we had to wait for a fortnight to taste the ingredients. We did this constantly, till we got the right taste.”

American Brew Crafts did a soft launch of the beer in August 2021, when they sold 50,000 crates. “People loved it and that is why we recently had a grand launch,” says Satya. “We are excited about low-calorie drinks and want to launch a healthy wheat beer too. We will launch it by the end of this summer,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp