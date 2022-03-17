Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s that time of the year when you get to go all out and have no qualms about being messy. It’s a time we’ve all been waiting for, to spend moments with friends and family with good music, dance and food. For two years in a row, people have had to skip playing Holi due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. But this year, they are set to go all out to celebrate the festival in style.

What’s Holi without those extravagant parties! Aditya Jain, an event planner, is looking forward to hosting the big bash, ‘Rangreza’, this year. “We have some exciting things planned: there’s going to be a foam jet party and a huge rain dance set up. Balloon Splash is another all-time hit. The most unique celebration has to be the multani mitti pond,” he tells CE.

He adds, “This year, we will be using organic colours to celebrate the festival. People have been growing increasingly particular about what goes on their faces and bodies. There will also be a live band and a DJ party with some exotic food and thandai.”

Rahul Soni, general manager at an MNC, says the biggest trend this Holi is to be able to celebrate it. Joy Mukherjee, manager at an MNC, says he missed celebrating the festival of colours and has small, simple plans this year. “The last two years have been very challenging for everyone. I’m looking forward to this year’s Holi where I will finally have some time off to be with friends and family. We have planned a small party at home with friends who will be coming over for food and drinks.”

Niveditha, an executive at a corporate firm, is looking forward to attending a happening party in town. “My friends and I have planned to attend a Holi party after so long. We hope to have some great fun with good music, rain dance and food. This break post years of work-from-home was much needed. Now that offices have finally opened up, we’re leaving no stone unturned in making the best use of the ‘Holi spirit’,” she says.

Navin Pivhal, an independent communication specialist had been waiting to celebrate Holi for the way it is meant to be. He says, “Thankfully, the number of Covid cases has come down. My friends from across the country will be coming over for a party. I can’t wait to dress all-white and make up for missing out on the festival for two years.”

All on deck for a big bash

