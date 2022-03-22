STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Chemveda announces Rs 150-crore expansion plans in Hyderabad 

Chemveda Life Sciences, a Hyderabad and San Diego headquartered, provides solutions to agrochemical industries and academia.

Published: 22nd March 2022 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao with the Chemveda Life Sciences team in the US, on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The US tour of the Telangana delegation, led by IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, started on a positive note as a major investment deal was sealed on Monday. After a meeting with the representatives of Chemveda Life Sciences in San Diego, Rama Rao announced that the fast-growing solution provider to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries has decided to invest Rs 150 crore in Hyderabad as part of their expansion plans.

Chemveda Life Sciences, a Hyderabad and San Diego headquartered, provides solutions to agrochemical industries and academia.With two R&D sites, an area of over 65,000 sq ft and a manufacturing facility spread over eight acres, Chemveda Life Sciences has expanded from 45 employees in 2017 to over 450 employees. The company saw a lot of growth opportunities in Hyderabad due to the growing life sciences industry.

The company will now invest an additional Rs 150 crore (around $20 million) to add a state-of-the-art R&D centre in Hyderabad with around 2,00,000 sqft space, creating additional employment to 500 scientists. It has already received a Rs 90 crore funding and committed to an additional funding of Rs 60 crore.

“Hyderabad has become the most sought out destination for life sciences companies to establish their R&D centres and I am extremely happy to see companies like Chemveda Life Sciences scale their footprint in Hyderabad. I am delighted to see the industry benefiting from the active research ecosystem, progressive government policies, abundant talent pool in Hyderabad and we will continue to boost the R&D initiatives further,” Rama Rao said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chemveda Life Sciences
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp