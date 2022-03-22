CtrlS to build third data centre in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CtrlS, Asia’s largest rated-4 hyperscale data centre has commenced the construction of its third hyperscale centre in Gachibowli. The data centre will be spread across 1,31,000 sq ft, equipped with 1,600 racks powered by 18 MW of electricity.

The to-be-constructed CtrlS Gachibowli DC2 is located in the Financial District sharing the neighbourhood with Capgemini, Microsoft, Virtusa, Infosys, CA, Cognizant, Cyient, ICICI, Amazon, Wipro, Hitachi Consulting, and other IT and BFSI companies.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and CEO of CtrlS, said, “As we commence the construction of this facility, we are sowing the seeds for new employment opportunities, ability to help expansion of global multinationals and Indian businesses into the city of Hyderabad for their co-location or disaster recovery needs.”

The data centre will be environmentally-friendly with rain harvesting, water conservation and recycling capabilities, efficient e-waste management and maximized elimination of paper and plastic. The construction will be as per LEED platinum standards defined by the US Green Building Council, and Rated-4 standards as defined by TIA-942.