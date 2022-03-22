STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

CtrlS to build third data centre in Hyderabad

The construction will be as per LEED platinum standards defined by the US Green Building Council, and Rated-4 standards as defined by TIA-942. 

Published: 22nd March 2022 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

data privacy , cyber security

Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CtrlS, Asia’s largest rated-4 hyperscale data centre has commenced the construction of its third hyperscale centre in Gachibowli. The data centre will be spread across 1,31,000 sq ft, equipped with 1,600 racks powered by 18 MW of electricity.

The to-be-constructed CtrlS Gachibowli DC2 is located in the Financial District sharing the neighbourhood with Capgemini, Microsoft, Virtusa, Infosys, CA, Cognizant, Cyient, ICICI, Amazon, Wipro, Hitachi Consulting, and other IT and BFSI companies. 

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and CEO of CtrlS, said, “As we commence the construction of this facility, we are sowing the seeds for new employment opportunities, ability to help expansion of global multinationals and Indian businesses into the city of Hyderabad for their co-location or disaster recovery needs.”  

The data centre will be environmentally-friendly with rain harvesting, water conservation and recycling capabilities, efficient e-waste management and maximized elimination of paper and plastic. The construction will be as per LEED platinum standards defined by the US Green Building Council, and Rated-4 standards as defined by TIA-942. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CtrlS Hyderabad Gachibowli
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp