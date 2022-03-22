Embraer to display cutting edge E195-E2 aircraft at Wings India

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Embraer’s largest commercial aircraft, the E195-E2 will be at Wings India 2022 in Hyderabad as part of its demonstration tour around India. Showcasing a stunning ‘TechLion’ livery that covers the entire aircraft’s fuselage, this aircraft is the largest member of the new generation E-Jets family, the E-Jets E2, and is designed to seat up to 146 passengers in its signature two by two seating.

“India’s aviation scene is at a turning point and now is the moment for airlines to reposition themselves for sustainable growth. The E195-E2, offers a low cost per seat, making it very competitive with large narrow-body aircraft that are prevalent in India. It is the perfect aircraft for airlines to tap for the next frontier of growth-connectivity to Tier-II and Tier-III cities,” said Raul Villaron, Asia Pacific Vice-President for Embraer Commercial Aviation.

According to Embraer’s analysis, even before COVID, 50% of domestic flights in India had between 90 to 150 passengers per flight. This makes the E195-E2’s combination of ideal capacity and low unit cost a compelling platform to connect metro to non-metro cities in India. The E195-E2 is operated by several airlines globally including KLM (The Netherlands), Helvetic Airlines (Switzerland), Azul (Brazil), Air Peace (Nigeria) and soon, Porter Airlines (Canada).

Wings India 2022, Asia’s largest event on Civil Aviation, will be organised jointly by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) from March 24 to 27 at the Begumpet airport here.