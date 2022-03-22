STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Embraer to display cutting edge E195-E2 aircraft at Wings India

Embraer’s largest commercial aircraft, the E195-E2 will be at Wings India 2022 in Hyderabad as part of its demonstration tour around India. 

Published: 22nd March 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Embraer aircraft.

Representational image of Embraer aircraft.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Embraer’s largest commercial aircraft, the E195-E2 will be at Wings India 2022 in Hyderabad as part of its demonstration tour around India. Showcasing a stunning ‘TechLion’ livery that covers the entire aircraft’s fuselage, this aircraft is the largest member of the new generation E-Jets family, the E-Jets E2, and is designed to seat up to 146 passengers in its signature two by two seating.

“India’s aviation scene is at a turning point and now is the moment for airlines to reposition themselves for sustainable growth. The E195-E2, offers a low cost per seat, making it very competitive with large narrow-body aircraft that are prevalent in India. It is the perfect aircraft for airlines to tap for the next frontier of growth-connectivity to Tier-II and Tier-III cities,” said Raul Villaron, Asia Pacific Vice-President for Embraer Commercial Aviation. 

According to Embraer’s analysis, even before COVID, 50% of domestic flights in India had between 90 to 150 passengers per flight. This makes the E195-E2’s combination of ideal capacity and low unit cost a compelling platform to connect metro to non-metro cities in India. The E195-E2 is operated by several airlines globally including KLM (The Netherlands), Helvetic Airlines (Switzerland), Azul (Brazil), Air Peace (Nigeria) and soon, Porter Airlines (Canada).

Wings India 2022, Asia’s largest event on Civil Aviation, will be organised jointly by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) from March 24 to 27 at the Begumpet airport here. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Embraer Wings India
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp