Police station in Hyderabad gets letter saying school girls forced into prostitution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alair police station of Rachakonda Commissionerate received an anonymous letter stating that the staff of a Telangana Minorities Residential School at Alair are forcing the school girls into prostitution. The letter stated that the staff were bringing men from outside into the hostel and forcing girls to have intercourse with them.

Mohd Idris Ali, Sub-Inspector, Alair police station, said that they have taken up an investigation and have even questioned the students living in the hostel. They have even verified footage of all CCTVs installed in the premises, but no evidence to support the allegations in the letter were found. “We are, however, probing all angles and will proceed based on the outcome,” the SI added. They also suspect it to be an act of some miscreants.

According to police, on Saturday, they received a letter through post and the letter stated that the girls were being harassed by the housekeeping staff and also a male guard, who were forcing them and when refused, tortured and threatened with dire consequences.Meanwhile, the institution also rubbished the letter as fake and the contents as baseless. Inquiries by district and State level authorities into the allegations have also found the allegations to be false.

INSTITUTION RUBBISHES LETTER AS FAKE

