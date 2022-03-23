11 migrant workers from Bihar burnt alive in fire accident in Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 11 Bihar native migrant workers working in a scrap godown at Bhoiguda in Secunderabad were charred to death as a major fire engulfed the godown in the wee hours of Wednesday. Another worker named Prem escaped in the incident and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital.

DCP (Central Zone) M Rajesh Chandra said that they have recovered 11 bodies in a charred and beyond recognition condition and a search is on for the other workers.

As many as Eight Bihar native migrant workers working in a scrap godown at Bhoiguda in Secunderabad were charred to death as a major fire engulfed the godown in the wee hours of Wednesday. #DetailsAwaited@NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/wb9ncGXwmo — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) March 23, 2022

It was found that these workers are working as the scrap godown which is located in a G+1 structure. While the godown is located on the ground floor, the workers reside in the first floor, to which there is an entrance through the godown itself.

Around 4 am on Wednesday, fire broke out in the godown. As the godown was filled with scrap material, it spread quickly and then spread to the ground floor where the workers were sleeping. Police suspect that as there is no other entry or exit to the first floor, the workers were trapped in the fire and could have been burnt alive.

While fire tenders are fighting to douse the fire, police have begun a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire. As the godown is located in the residential area, fire tenders have controlled it from spreading to other buildings. As many as eight fire tenders are in action at the spot.