STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad civic body improving footpaths for pedestrians

Keeping in view pedestrian safety, special focus is being given to the widening and construction of new footpaths.

Published: 23rd March 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | GHMC Website)

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | GHMC Website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keeping in view pedestrian safety, special focus is being given to the widening and construction of new footpaths. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) increased from 452 km in 2014 to 816 km in 2021. 

In 2020, MAUD Minister) KT Rama Rao instructed the GHMC to build 10 km of footpath in each zone. Accordingly, 69 new footpath works were sanctioned for an amount of Rs 32.75 crore with a length of 75.64 km. Out of this, 60 works costing Rs 26.81 crore for a length of 62.08 km are completed and the remaining nine works costing Rs 5.94 crore are at the various stages of execution.

As many as 60.94 km of new footpaths have been laid and 6.55 km of footpath has been repaired under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP). 

In 2020-21, about 487 works were completed at an estimated cost of Rs 80.53 crore, and about 68 works costing Rs 31.54 crore are under progress.

Wary officials

To avoid the movement of vehicles and encroac-hment by vendors, bollards and railing are also being provided on footpaths, officials said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Hyderabad footpath
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp