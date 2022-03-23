Hyderabad civic body improving footpaths for pedestrians

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keeping in view pedestrian safety, special focus is being given to the widening and construction of new footpaths. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) increased from 452 km in 2014 to 816 km in 2021.

In 2020, MAUD Minister) KT Rama Rao instructed the GHMC to build 10 km of footpath in each zone. Accordingly, 69 new footpath works were sanctioned for an amount of Rs 32.75 crore with a length of 75.64 km. Out of this, 60 works costing Rs 26.81 crore for a length of 62.08 km are completed and the remaining nine works costing Rs 5.94 crore are at the various stages of execution.

As many as 60.94 km of new footpaths have been laid and 6.55 km of footpath has been repaired under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP).

In 2020-21, about 487 works were completed at an estimated cost of Rs 80.53 crore, and about 68 works costing Rs 31.54 crore are under progress.

Wary officials

To avoid the movement of vehicles and encroac-hment by vendors, bollards and railing are also being provided on footpaths, officials said