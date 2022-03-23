Stepping up for the girl child

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seva Bharathi Telangana will be organising its sixth edition of Run For A Girl Child on March 27 at the Gachibowli stadium to promote awareness on girl child education and empowerment. The posters, jersey and bibs of the event were unveiled by renowned Kuchipudi dancer and Padma Shree awardee Dr Padmaja Reddy, along with other dignitaries. Appreciating the efforts of Seva Bharathi for empowering 6,300 girls across Hyderabad, she extended all possible support for the cause.

The run is also aimed at helping add more Kishori Vikas Centres. “These centres help empower girls residing in slums by helping them with their education, healthcare and skill development. For now, Seva Bharathi operates 250 Kishori Vikas centres. It also focusses on skill development for women, for which it operates centres at Bowenpally and Kukatpally to train and provide employment opportunities for women,” Dr Sumalatha, Seva Bharathi Telangana’s State unit joint secretary, said.

The run would be conducted in 5k, 10k, 21k categories.