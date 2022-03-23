STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women can champion water conservation, says Hyderabad water board's Dana Kishore

Residents of camps at Osmania University collect water from a tanker on Tuesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that women are embodiment of compassion, kindness and love for nature, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director M Dana Kishore on Tuesday called upon students and women to become champions of water conservation so that water resources are passed on to future generations. 

“Women should play a key role in water conservation. Women are more aware of the value of water and of the difficulties of not having water and therefore, they should play active role in conserving water,” he said. 

Addressing an awareness programme on the occasion of World Water Day, Kishore said that many countries are facing water shortage, but some cities like Hyderabad have ample supply. 

“Water is drawn from Krishna and Godavari rivers which are 150-200 kilometres away from Hyderabad by incurring huge costs, but some people waste it. If water is not conserved now, we will face many problems in the future,” Kishore added.

Seamless supply for Ramzan

Kishore directed authorities to ensure seamless  supply of drinking water during Ramzan. They were asked to supply water to mosques by tankers wherever necessary

