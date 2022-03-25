STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid mounting complaints, Hyderabad civic body repatriates assistant medical officers

Pavan Kumar is absconding after being accused of taking money from poor people by assuring to appoint them as sanitation workers.

Published: 25th March 2022 03:09 AM

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | GHMC Website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as six Assistant Medical Officer of Health (AMOHs) working in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on deputation have been repatriated to the Medical and Health department, their parent department, with immediate effect. 

These AMOHs, who have been working for over three years on deputation have given consent to go back to their parent department immediately. Those six AMOHs are KS Ravi (Serilingamaplly), K Helen Nirmala (Alwal), P Padma (Rajendranagar), P Sampat Kumar (Moosapet), K Manjuvani (Hayathnagar) and P Chandrasekhar Reddy (Kukatpally). It’s expected some more AMOHs will be repatriated soon. However, AMOHs on deputation for less than three years would be exempted from repatriation. 

According to sources, the decision to repatriate was taken in light of irregularities like issuing of fake birth and death certificates, collecting money for appointing sanitation workers on outsourcing basis, failure to monitor sanitation works and bringing disrepute to the civic body being committed by some of the AMOHs.Express had reported a few days ago about illegal activities carried out by some AMOHs. 

Sources say that many of AMOHs working in GHMC circles are suspected to be involved in irregularities. Currently, two AMOHs — Pavan Kumar and Aizaz Khasim — are absconding after being accused of irregularities and the police are trying to trace them. 

Pavan Kumar is absconding after being accused of taking money from poor people by assuring to appoint them as sanitation workers. Cases have been lodged against him in the Charminar police station by his victims.Recently, the Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar police arrested five people, including a GHMC data entry operator for issuing fake certificates. AMOH Aizaz Khasim is an accused in the case.

Comments

