Wings India gets off to a flying start in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Wings India, Asia’s biggest civil aviation event that provides a much-desired fillip to the aviation sector by connecting buyers, sellers, investors and other stakeholders had a flying start on Thursday. Several foreign dignitaries, ambassadors, representatives from various sectors of aviation like airlines, airport operators, airports agencies, civil aviation authorities, engineers, flight simulator operators, pilots, instructors and representatives of sales and service sectors as well as support staff taking part in Wings India-2022.

On Thursday, private aviation operators displayed their planes and choppers and chartered flights. There was also an aerobatics show by the SARANG team, which made the event colourful. Another highlight was the exhibition with nearly a 100 stalls representing various governments and companies of aviation services. At the event, JetSetGo revealed that they are planning to induct another four private jets in Hyderabad due to growing demand for chartered flights from the city’s elite.

JetSetGo is currently operating 28 private jets that are stationed at airports in Bhopal, Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad. According to JetSetGo, Hyderabad is turning out to be a hub for private jets with several corporates, celebrities, medical tours and politicians using them extensively. The company has been witnessing huge demand on the Hyderabad-Tirupati sector with four trips daily.

Kanika Tekriwal Reddy, Founder & CEO, JetSetGo Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd said that post-Covid-19, many are preferring to travel by private jets with cost ranging in from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per hour depending on the type and size of the jet. “Due to growing demand, we have decided to add another eight jets, including four in Hyderabad in the next three months,” she said.

JetSetGo’s placement of The Hawker 800XP at the air show displayed its potential. The Hawker 800XP is a well-known business jet ideal for mid-range destinations. Manufactured by Hawker Beechcraft, the Hawker 800XP provides a luxury flight experience in a spacious cabin that fits up to six passengers. The luxury jet has a unique AFT closet and can fly at a cruise speed of 448 knots and has a range of 2,572 nm.

Helicopters play key role, say experts

The first day of Wings India 2022 was marked with various panel discussions with senior Ministry officials and key policy makers. A round table on ‘Helicopter Industry’ discussed the growth story of the Indian helicopter industry and brainstorming solutions for the way ahead. Sunny Guglani, Co-Chair, FICCI General Aviation Task force & Head of Airbus Helicopters, India & South Asia said that helicopters are the key thread of the fabric of aviation in India.