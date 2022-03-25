Worker from Chhattisgarh falls off Hyderabad flyover, dies

By Express News Service

Police said Makutram Sidar, belonging to Raigarh district, migrated to the city for work around eight months ago, and had been working at the under-construction flyover, the works of which are taken up by MVR Constructions. In the early hours of Thursday, he fell down in sleep and died of severe injuries. Based on a complaint from his brother, police registered a case.