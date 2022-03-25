STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Worker from Chhattisgarh falls off Hyderabad flyover, dies

In the early hours of Thursday, he fell down in sleep and died of severe injuries.

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A migrant worker from Chhattisgarh working at the under construction flyover in Gachibowli, died after he accidentally fell down from the under construction flyover in the early hours of Thursday. Makutram Sidar, who was in his mid-20s, was sleeping on the flyover when he fell, said police. A case has been registered at Raidurgam police station for further investigation. 

Police said Makutram Sidar, belonging to Raigarh district, migrated to the city for work around eight months ago, and had been working at the under-construction flyover, the works of which are taken up by MVR Constructions. In the early hours of Thursday, he fell down in sleep and died of severe injuries. Based on a complaint from his brother, police registered a case.

