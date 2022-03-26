STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad woman alleges gang-rape by four auto drivers

Even as she raised an alarm and confronted them about changing routes, she was forcefully taken her to an isolated area in Jillelaguda.

Published: 26th March 2022 03:33 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 36-year-old woman has allegedly been gang-raped by four auto drivers in Jillelaguda in Meerpet police station limits in Hyderabad. A case of rape has been registered against them and investigation is in progress.

The accused persons, who have since been detained, are said to have taken her to a secluded area in Jillelaguda and perpetrated the heinous crime on Thursday.  Police said the victim, a daily wage labourer, after completing her work, went to Koti on her personal work. 

While she was waiting at the auto stand to return home in Jubilee Hills, an auto driver offered her a ride. After she boarded the vehicle, the auto driver, instead of taking her in the direct route, took the vehicle to different locations. While doing so, he called his friends from his mobile after which three more persons joined him in the vehicle.

Even as she raised an alarm and confronted them about changing routes, she was forcefully taken her to an isolated area in Jillelaguda. The accused raped her one after the other. They left the victim at the spot and fled in their vehicle. The victim immediately approached police. 

