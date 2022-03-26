STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Jaipur firm in CBI net for bank fraud 

It had entered into an agreement with the bank for offering the services.  

Published: 26th March 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a cheating case against Jaipur-based CGR Collateral Management Ltd (CGRCML) for cheating UCO Bank to the tune of Rs 3.26 crore. CGRCML is responsible for providing procurement services, storage and preservation services, collateral management services, information services and other risk management and inventories in commodity markets. It had entered into an agreement with the bank for offering the services. The bank accused CGRCML of issuing Warehouse Receipt (WHR) to other accused firms and individuals, using which they availed loans from the bank. The UCO bank issued notices for repayment of loans, but to no avail. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI CGR Collateral Management UCO bank
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp