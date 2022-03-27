Bhoiguda godown fire: Electricity sparked fire, probe finds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prima facie, the fire that left 11 Bihar native migrant workers dead at a scrap godown in New Bhoiguda of Secunderabad on Wednesday was sparked from an electrical source, followed by a gaseous explosion, investigators found.

Though a gaseous explosion was also involved in the fire accident, it was not the cause of the fire but acted as a catalyst creating massing devastation, they said. It was found that malfunctioning of electrical fuses triggered the fire, which rapidly spread due to the highly combustible scrap material. This further triggered an explosion of LPG cylinders in the godown that were used by the workers to cook.

Usually any electrical fuse has one or two wires in them to handle the load, but in the godown it was found that a bunch of wires were used. As a result of this, where there is a fluctuation in electrical supply, instead of the fuse tripping, it withstood the fluctuation and led to circuit breaking, sparking a blaze.